Caitlin Clark unbothered by people using her name in culture wars: ‘Basketball’s my job’

Caitlin Clark’s popularity continues to be a hot-button topic, especially when it comes to her race.

WNBA stars, perhaps most notably A’ja Wilson, have said that the 2024 No. 1 overall pick is as popular as she is partially because she is White.

Her own coach, Becky Hammon, seemed to disagree, but the conversation remains ongoing.

There’s a new discussion about Clark every day, and plenty of them aren’t even about her skill on the court.

Clark was asked how she felt about people “using [her] name in whatever culture wars” they have, but Clark has one focus in mind and continues to block the outside noise.

“It’s not something I can control. I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that. To be honest, I don’t see a lot of it,” Clark said on Thursday.

“Like I’ve said, basketball’s my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that, so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that. People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I’m just here to play basketball. I’m here to have fun. I’m here to help my team win. We’ve won three games, feel like we’ve been in a position to win a few more than that. My focus is on helping us do that. I don’t pay much mind to all of that, to be honest.”

It seems that Clark continues to be singled out on the floor: Chennedy Carter was hit with a flagrant foul after a blindside hip-check on her, and Tyasha Harris seemed to take pride in Clark’s tough game against the Connecticut Sun, saying it was “seatbelt season.”

Clark was then asked if the conversations around her have affected her ability to make relationships around the league, but she’s first focused on relationships with her teammates.

“I think everybody in the league understands we’re excited about all this attention we’re getting. I think we’re appreciative of it. I think the league has been great for a really long time, but my focus is on my teammates. They’ve been amazing,” Clark continued. “I don’t think it’s impacted me making relationships on my team. I’m not, obviously, talking to people on other teams on a daily basis. I have so much to focus on here, and getting my teammates to trust me and do all that is my main focus – same with our coaching staff and same with this organization.”

When asked if she was “bothered” by any of the talk, she gave a flat-out “no.”

“I don’t see it. That’s not where my focus is. My focus is on basketball, that’s where it needs to be, and that’s where it has been, and I’m just trying to get better on a daily basis.”

Clark is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 assists per game, the latter of which is the fourth-best mark in the league. Her Fever are back in action against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

