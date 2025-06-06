Caitlin Clark’s eagerly awaited rematch with Angel Reese put on ice as star takes smart approach to recovery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark was given a two-week timeline with her quad injury, and there will be no early return.

In a much-anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, Clark will miss a fourth consecutive game.

“I’ll miss this weekend’s game, but after that, it’s day-by-day and see how I feel, and just turn to the medical staff and what they think,” Clark told reporters on Thursday, via ESPN. I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress and I feel good, and I’m not going to rush coming back. It’s just not worth it. But after this weekend, I’ll be reevaluated and we’ll have a better idea of when I’ll return.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first matchup between Indiana and Chicago had some fireworks, as Clark hit Angel Reese with a flagrant foul. Reese took exception and had to be separated while jawing at Clark.

And while Clark surely wants to be on the floor for this one, the injury is too tricky to further risk anything.

“It’s the type of injury like, you don’t know, when I wake up, I’ll feel different than the day before,” Clark said.

She added that she could return on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream – their next opponent would be the reigning champion New York Liberty, whom Clark got injured against, on Saturday.

CAITLIN CLARK POKES FUN AT FEVER TEAMMATE LEXIE HULL OVER LOVE FOR THIS ‘WEIRD THING’

Clark admitted that being injured is “testing [her patience] a little bit,” but she’s trying to use the injury to her advantage by learning on the sidelines – something head coach Stephanie White wanted her to do.

“It’s taught me a lot,” Clark said. “I’ve never been in that position before of actually getting to watch from the bench for an extended period of time… It’s the same as you turn on the TV and watch the NBA or you watch other WNBA games — that’s the best way to learn basketball, is just watch and absorb it, and it’s the same when I’m not active, too.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her four games this season, Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds. She already has a triple-double and double-double on the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.