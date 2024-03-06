Caitlin Clark’s historic performance draws massive audience for FOX Sports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking performance in Iowa’s upset victory over Ohio State on Sunday scored big numbers for FOX.

The game saw 3.39 million viewers tune in to watch Clark surpass Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in Division 1 basketball history. Viewership for the game peaked at 4.42 million viewers between 3 p.m. and 3:14 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports said Tuesday it was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on any network since 1999 and the most-watched women’s college basketball game on FOX Sports.

It is clear Clark brought star power to the game. Celebrities like Travis Scott and Kevin Miles, who plays State Farm’s Jake from State Farm character, showed up for the game, as well as basketball legends like Maya Moore, were also in attendance.

Clark needed 18 points to pass Maravich on the all-time list, and she did it in the first half. She nailed two technical foul shots toward the end of the second quarter to reach the mark.

No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-83. Clark finished the game with 35 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

“I think just reflecting back over my four years, I’m just very grateful,” Clark said to the crowd after the game when asked what her journey has been like to this point.

For Clark, it is something that is not forced. Her humble nature comes naturally.

“I think it’s easy,” she said about showing love to her teammates. “These people are my best friends and that’s not for show. They have my back, and they do a lot of dirty work for me to have fun and take crazy shots.… They’re my best friends off the court.”

It was Clark’s final regular-season home game of her collegiate career. Once the NCAA Tournament ends, she will embark on a journey for the WNBA.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

