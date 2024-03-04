Caitlin Clark’s Iowa farewell: What to know about the superstar’s final regular season game
Sunday marks the end of an era not just in Iowa, but in women’s basketball.
Caitlin Clark will be playing her final home game for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as the superstar has declared for the WNBA Draft.
The Hawkeyes will start the Big Ten Tournament later this week before playing in the women’s March Madness tournament – then, it’s off to the pros for Clark.
But Sunday has a lot more meaning than just a farewell, as Clark will likely find herself rewriting the history books.
What’s at stake?
Before we get to Clark, this is an important game for the Hawkeyes, who are ranked sixth in the country. Iowa (25-4, 14-3) is hosting No. 2 Ohio State (25-3, 16-1), who have clinched the regular season conference title. The Buckeyes have won 15 straight.
It’s the best test Iowa can get, as they fight to send Clark to the pros with a long-coveted NCAA championship.
Clark, though, will be going for history.
Catching ‘Pistol’ Pete
Clark became the NCAA women’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 15, but she is now 18 points away from scoring the most points in men’s or women’s college history.
“Pistol” Pete Maravich scored 3,667 in his three seasons at LSU (without a three-point line). Clark currently sits at 3,650.
She’s averaging 32.2 points per game this season, so the record should come on Sunday – Clark has not scored under 18 points in a game since Feb. 12 of last year. In fact, in her 129 career games at Iowa, she’s scored under 18 in just five of them.
How to watch
The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.