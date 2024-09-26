Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking night not enough as Sun eliminate Fever from WNBA playoffs

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Indiana Fever’s playoff run led by WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark came to an end at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday night with an 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun, who moved on to the semifinals for the sixth straight season.

Clark closed the chapter on her rookie season with another record, becoming the first rookie in playoff history with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single game.

She finished Game 2 leading the Fever with 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

It didn’t come easy for the veteran Connecticut team.

Tempers flared between Clark and DeWanna Bonner early and the chippiness between both teams lasted the entire game. At one point, Connecticut went on a 16-2 run.

Clark helped the Fever get back into the game but the Sun became too much toward the end of the game.

Clark put the Fever up one point with a 26-footer with 4 minutes left in the game. But Marina Mabrey answered right back for the Sun. The teams traded baskets over the next two minutes or so with Bonner eventually nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining in the game.

Mabrey would hit another clutch 3-pointer to put the Sun up four points with 46.1 seconds The Fever struggled to get any more points on the board and Connecticut would put it away.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 19 points, 13 assists and five rebounds. Bonner added 15 points, and eight rebounds. Mabrey nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

DiJonai Carrington, who was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player before the game, had 10 points and four rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell had 17 points and Aliyah Boston had 16 points for the Fever.

The Sun will move onto the next round and play the winner of the series between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.

