Caitlyn Jenner says SCOTUS ruling against Biden-Harris Title IX change is ‘great news’ for women’s sports

Former U.S. Olympian and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner praised the Supreme Court for its 5-4 ruling against a Biden administration emergency request to enforce changes to Title IX. The changes would have permitted biological men to enter women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and dorms in 10 states.

“The SCOTUS just overturned the Title IX rewrite allowing biological boys into girls sports. This is great news for girls and women’s sports all across the nation!” Jenner wrote on X Friday evening.

The Biden administration insisted that the regulation does not address athletic eligibility. However, multiple Republican attorneys general sued, arguing that it would conflict with some of their state laws that block transgender students from participating in women’s sports.

In June, multiple experts presented evidence to Fox News Digital that Biden’s claims that it would not result in biological men participating in women’s sports weren’t correct.

One incident occurred in West Virginia after it passed the Save Women Sports Act in 2021, prohibiting transgender girls from competing against biological girls in sports. Then a 13-year-old transgender middle school student in West Virginia, known as BPJ, successfully obtained a federal court injunction to compete in female sports.

“We wanted to avoid the sexual harassment of girls in the locker room, avoid women being displaced on their own teams and unfortunately, during the litigation, West Virginia’s role was stayed just in terms of that one athlete,” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) legal counsel Rachel Rouleau previously told Fox News Digital.

Jenner won gold for the U.S. in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and was famously featured on a now-iconic Wheaties cereal box. Jenner was also popularized for being the second husband to the famed Kardashians matriarch, now known as Kris Jenner and the father of famed influences Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Bruce Jenner publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015, taking the name Caitlyn.

Jenner, a Fox News contributor, has been a strong verbal opponent of allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Jenner previously backed New York county’s effort to ban transgender athletes from competing against biological women.

“You have to compete in the biological sex that you were born. This is critical to protecting the integrity of competition in women’s sports,” Jenner, a Fox News contributor, said in Mineola, New York, in March.

