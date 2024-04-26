Caleb Williams talks fashion style ahead of draft: ‘I paint my nails, I wear unique things’

Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, talked to NFL Network on the red carpet ahead of the event in Detroit on Thursday night and opened up about his uniqueness.

Cam Newton, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2011 by the Carolina Panthers, asked the younger quarterback about his style.

“It’s me. You call it unique. I call it me,” the USC standout and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner said. “And that’s kind of how I go about it. I paint my nails, I wear unique things… on and off the field and we’ll be able to showcase that here today and in the future here soon.”

Williams was wearing a simple suit as he walked down the carpet to talk to the media and answer questions. He explained what he was wearing to sports correspondent Kaylee Hartung.

“I went with a double-breasted zip-up, you don’t really see too many people with a double-breasted zip-up,” Williams said. “Chrome hearts, stacking the chrome hearts from smallest to largest. I got it on the pants leg. I got it on the back as a monochrome. … Classy, unique one-of-one.”

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft and have been linked to Williams since they secured the selection. The team acquired the pick from the Panthers in a trade for their 2023 top draft pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young in last year’s draft, but the team had the worst record in the league, allowing the Bears to grab the No. 1 pick.

Williams threw for 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes in 2022. Last season, he had 3,633 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes.

