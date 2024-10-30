California Democrat wants Nick Bosa traded ‘to Mar-A-Lago’ after MAGA hat controversy

The San Francisco 49ers would be foolish to trade Nick Bosa, but that’s exactly what a California politician wants.

Bosa made headlines earlier this week when he donned a MAGA hat following San Fran’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Brock Purdy was being interviewed when Bosa wore the hat and came up from behind, pointing at it before walking away.

Well, the move wasn’t taken well by Robert Rivas, who serves as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly.

“I hope [49ers CEO] @JedYork trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong @49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California,” Rivas posted on X.

Rivas made the post while quote-tweeting Bosa saying he would “not talk too much about” wearing the hat, only saying it was “an important time.”

The hat could result in a fine for Bosa. The NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed to wear, and more importantly, what they are not allowed to when they get to the stadium on game day.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rule reads.

Bosa received flak for displaying his MAGA hat, but there were others that showed support for him, including NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher commented under Bosa’s Instagram post, where the star lineman had a collage of photos that included the moment he showed his Trump support with the MAGA hat.

It was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed former President Donald Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bosa has been a long-time supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

