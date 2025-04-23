California school board votes to keep trans athletes out of girls’ sports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A southern California school board voted to keep transgender athletes out of girls’ sports on Tuesday night.

The Redlands Unified school board voted in favor of adopting the policy, 3-2. The school district is located in San Bernardino County. Board president Michelle Rendler, along with members Candy Olson and Jeanette Wilson, voted in favor of the policy.

“I am just so grateful that this insanity had not entered into society when I was growing up,” Olson said, via the Redlands Daily Facts.

“If people think there is no difference between men and women, they are denying science,” she added.

Together for Redlands executive Trisha Keeling said during the meeting there were no transgender athletes in the school district and accused Olson and Wilson of trying to create a problem.

“Redlands should not and cannot stand for this form of discrimination,” she said.

The school district joined Chino Valley in its decision to keep transgender athletes out of girls’ sports. Chino Valley passed a similar policy and a recent board meeting in that district got out of hand with protesters chanting “Hail Satan!” at one point.

Chino Valley school board president Sonja Shaw was at the Redlands’ meeting to support the policy.

“It is not controversial, it is common sense,” Shaw said. “We are here to make common sense common again.”

A bipartisan survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found the majority of California residents oppose biological male trans athletes competing in women’s sports.

That figure included more than 70% of the state’s school parents.

“Most Californians support requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth,” the poll stated.

“Solid majorities of adults (65%) and likely voters (64%) support requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with. An overwhelming majority of public school parents (71%) support such a requirement.”

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.