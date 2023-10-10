Cal’s Fernando Mendoza has hilarious reaction to viral photo with official

California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza had 207 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception in a shootout against Oregon State.

The Golden Bears fell to the No. 15 Beavers 52-40. Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalalei needed to throw five touchdown passes to avoid an upset. As the Beavers were leading the game in the third quarter, Mendoza went viral on social media.

Mendoza was seen shaking the hand of a college football official during the game. The moment was caught by the X account No Context College Football and posted on the platform. Mendoza responded.

“I’m just looking for friendship,” he wrote.

It was Mendoza’s first collegiate start. The redshirt freshman from Miami, Florida, made an appearance in the team’s win earlier this season against North Texas. Since then, Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley started games, but it was Mendoza’s time on Saturday.

“There was a little bit of nervousness,” he said after the game, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “However, especially after the first completed pass, I was kind of like, ‘OK, I’ve got this. This is just like glorified practice.’ So, that was kind of my mindset throughout the game.”

Mendoza said he had his mind set on going to Yale before Cal swooped in at the last second.

“I thought that it was a gift from God,” he added. “They recruited me and once I knew how great the academics were here, how competitive the football team was here and how they can help achieve my goals, both off the field in the classroom, and then on the field – to make it to the NFL – I was all-in.”

Cal is 3-3 overall this season and already 1-2 in Pac-12 play. The team takes on No. 16 Utah this coming Saturday.