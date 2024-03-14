Calvin Ridley chooses Titans as next team in free agency surprise: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Calvin Ridley won’t be heading back to the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, but he’s instead choosing the Tennessee Titans in a surprise free agent move, according to multiple reports.

All signs pointed to Ridley returning to Duval County, as reports since the NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday said he was trying to work things out with the Jags.

The Titans came in with an incredible offer for the 29-year-old receiver, as he signed a deal worth $92 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

That would be $23 million per season for Ridley, who is coming off a 1,016-yard season with eight touchdowns. It was his first year playing for the Jaguars after previously missing the entire 2022 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Ridley, who was traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Jaguars during his suspension, caught 76 passes on 136 targets last season with Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback.

While the deal wasn’t announced, Ridley’s agent, David Mulugheta, who negotiated the contract with the Titans, posted a FaceTime screenshot of himself and Ridley with the caption, “The face you make when you hear about the bag you getting!”

Now, Ridley goes to a less-solidified quarterback room in Tennessee.

Last year’s head coach Mike Vrabel chose Will Levis to start over Ryan Tannehill midway through the 2023 season in a baptism-by-fire scenario with Tennessee not seeing playoffs in sight.

While Levis should be the expected starter entering camp, the Titans signed Mason Rudolph to compete with him along with Malik Willis.

But whoever is the Titans’ starting signal caller will surely enjoy the wide receivers they get to work with.

Other than Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks remain in place. The Titans also agreed to terms on a deal with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to replace Derrick Henry next season.

Ridley will enter his sixth NFL season in 2024, where he’s already accumulated 4,358 yards and 36 touchdowns on 324 receptions over 66 regular-season games.

