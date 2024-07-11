Cam Newton ‘bitter’ he wasn’t invited to Christian McCaffrey’s wedding; NFL star responds

Christian McCaffrey had a star-studded wedding when he married Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey posted photos on his Instagram showing Greg Olsen. Kyle Juszczyk, Greg Kittle, Kyle Shanahan and even comedian Shane Gillis at his wedding. A separate TikTok video showed former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly dancing with McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa.

McCaffrey’s former Panthers teammate, Cam Newton, was not involved in the wedding, and it did not appear he received an invitation. He made mention of it on his podcast.

“Damn, C-Mac. I couldn’t get an invite?” Newton said as he wondered if his comments about Brock Purdy was the reason behind the lack of an invitation.

“F— that man! You lucky I wasn’t there C-Mac!” Newton said with a smile. “Because I would crash that motherf—er. I woulda crashed it! It looked like they had so much fun. I don’t know if I would’ve been able to go. … I at least wanted to say, ‘Bro I can’t make it.’ I at least wanted to give you a present or something.

“I found out, Jas (Newton’s girlfriend Jasmine Brown) said, ‘Damn baby they look good.’ I said, ‘Yeah, they do look good.’ The first thing she said, ‘Damn, Olivia changed outfits three times!’ S—, one of the outfits could’ve been a damn Meshika hat. Damn C Mac. F—! I wanted to look like.

“… And typical C-Mac looking like f—ing James Bond. Like what the f—, does this guy not f—ing sweat? It looked like f—ing Greg came out of a pool. Look at his lips guys, it looked like he dropped gallons of wine. I wanted to be there bro! … You blew it C-Mac. You blew it. Do I come off as angry? Finally, like I’m really bitter! Now somebody can say, ‘you sound like you bitter bro.’ I am bitter! This time I am bitter! F—!

Newton did congratulate McCaffrey and Culpo on their nuptials.

McCaffrey later explained in a post on Instagram that he did not have Newton’s number. He put together a conversation he had with Olsen about wanting Newton at his wedding.

Newton then asked him what number he had.

McCaffrey and Culpo married in Rhode Island, but it was Culpo’s dress that had social media influencers talking.

