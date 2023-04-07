Cam Newton reveals which QBs he would consider playing behind: ‘I never said I didn’t want to be a backup’

Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011, is looking to make an NFL comeback.

Last month, Newton made an appearance at Auburn’s pro day and threw around 30 passes to wide receivers — including his brother, Caylin Newton. The younger Newton brother is a quarterback-turned-wide receiver who spent two seasons at Auburn before transferring to William & Mary in 2022.

Caylin told the Associated Press that Newton’s “still got it” and is “open and available” to any interested teams. But Newton hasn’t been under contract for more than a year and does have an extensive injury history.

On his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Newton tried to clear up things as it relates to his willingness to play the role of a backup quarterback.

“This is how I feel,” Newton said. “There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton added that no team has reached out to him so far this offseason.

“There’s a narrative that’s out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup,” he said. “I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”

He then listed nine quarterbacks who he would be in favor of backing up in 2023: the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis (not currently a starter), Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell, and Aaron Rodgers.

Watson, Fields, Willis and Howell were previously a part of a 7-on-7 youth program that was sponsored by Newton.

The 33-year-old also mentioned a few quarterbacks who are expected to be drafted later this month.

“There’s three rookie quarterbacks that I would love or enjoy to groom,” Newton said. “And what I mean by that is, there’s a lot that goes into the most important position of all the sports.”

Newton noted that he did not list some quarterbacks who he knew already had backups in place or simply would not need his help.

“Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that’s fine,” Newton said. “I’m just voicing my opinion, and I’m just getting the narrative out. And I didn’t want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, ‘Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.'”

“The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there’s so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth.”