Cam Newton’s brother reveals why pro day participation was important

Cam Newton’s brother hyped up the one-time NFL MVP on Tuesday following the free-agent quarterback’s performance at Auburn’s pro day.

Caylin Newton, who also played at Auburn as a wide receiver, caught passes for his brother at the pro day. The quarterback threw about 30 passes as he looks to return to an NFL playing field.

“This was him showing love to me,” Caylin said of Cam. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody…. He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

“I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

Cam Newton didn’t speak to reporters after the workout. He made headlines Monday upon announcing his decision to throw passes at Auburn’s pro day, stating he believed there were not 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better than him.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Cam said. “Don’t worry about it. I’m gonna show you. I can’t wait to show you.”

Caylin added that his brother had been working hard to get back into the league. The quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots cut him before the start of the 2021 season and he latched onto the team he started his NFL career with. He had 684 passing yards, four touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in eight games.

“What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence,” Caylin said.

“They don’t see the grit. They don’t see how many hours he puts in. So the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he’s been, they know who he is, too.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.