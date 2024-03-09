Camden athletic director accused of trolling Manasquan on social media after NJ basketball controversy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Manasquan school district tried everything to overturn the result of the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 boys basketball semifinal result, even taking legal action after officials waved off a buzzer-beater that should’ve won them their game against Camden High School.

But Camden’s athletic director Will Hickson appears to be moving on since the Tuesday night controversy got swept into the news cycle.

On Friday night, a post came from an X account that is purportedly Hickson’s. The athletic director said, “See you at Rutgers..” with heart emojis and the 1989 movie poster for Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing.”

Some in the comments view this tweet by Hickson as trolling considering the lengths Manasquan has gone in trying to reverse the decision made on Tuesday night.

After Camden took a one-point lead in the game, Manasquan had a few seconds to get down the court and win it with a basket. After an initial three-pointer didn’t go in, a Manasquan player smartly ran for the rebound and was able to get a quick tip-in off before the buzzer sounded. Video of the scene clearly shows that time was still on the clock when the ball was in the air.

However, after reviewing it together on the court, the officials waved off the basket, claiming it hadn’t been released in time and that Camden had won the game.

As outraged poured over social media, especially after video of the shot had gone viral, the NJSIAA released a statement saying officials agreed they had gotten the call wrong after further review. However, citing their rules, the NJSIAA couldn’t overturn the result to allow Manasquan a spot in the Group 2 final.

Manasquan has done everything to get their boys back on court, but a denial came from an Ocean County Superior Court judge, and the New Jersey Department of Education upheld the officials’ call on Friday, according to NJ Advance Media.

“We’re asking Judge [Mark] Troncone to put the brakes on this game on Saturday pending judicial review of what happened” the Clark Law Firm told NJ Advance Media of the “injunctive relief” they were requesting. “What we’re trying to do is put the brakes on the [final] game pending on who should be the right team to be in that game and declare Manasquan the winner. We will argue that the NJSIAA’s rules would require them to use the videotape to get the right result here.”

Even New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy commented on the matter, saying, “I feel very badly” for Manasquan after seeing the video. However, it wasn’t in his power to do anything about it.

While Manasquan has done all it can but to no avail, Camden school district’s attorney, Lou Cappelli Jr., called their attempts “ridiculous.”

“Are we going to go back and look at all 32 minutes of the game and come to the judge and say, ‘Judge, this wasn’t a foul? It’s ridiculous,” he told The Asbury Park Press.

Hickson’s X account was active on Saturday morning as well, posting several hip-hop album covers that might not sit well with Manasquan fans either.

The first album was Public Enemy’s “Yo! Bum Rush the Show,” though a Camden High School Panthers logo was placed underneath “Public Enemy” on the album. There was also “Strictly Business” by EPMD as well.

Hickson also posted Thursday a tweet that read, “Here at CAMDEN HIGH we like to say… Let the Coaches, COACH! Let the Players, PLAY! Let the Officials, OFFICIATE! Let the Spectators be POSITIVE!”

Camden is set to play Arts High School (Newark) at Rutgers on Saturday.

