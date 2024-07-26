Canadian Olympic Committee says spying scandal ‘could tarnish’ women’s Tokyo gold medal

The drone scandal surrounding the Canadian women’s soccer team could have bigger implications than just this year’s Games in Paris.

Head coach Bev Priestman was removed from her position on Thursday night after two staff members were sent home from Paris after an investigation found that analyst Joseph Lombardi had used a drone to spy on New Zealand’s practice sessions.

“Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement.

“In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend Women’s National Soccer Team Head Coach, Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.” ​

The revelation that there may have been previous unethical recordings of opponents comes amid Canada’s pursuit of a title defense in the Olympics. The women’s team won gold in Tokyo and won their first match against New Zealand on Thursday – prior to Priestman’s dismissal.

Priestman, who sat out of Thursday’s match, was likely aware of the drone usage, Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said during a press conference. He also hinted that there could be trouble with Canada’s gold medal performance in Tokyo because of it.

“We’ve gathered some additional information ourselves that made me conclude that she was highly likely to have been aware of the incidents here in Saint-Etienne,” Shoemaker told reporters.

“There now appears to be information that could tarnish that Olympic performance in Tokyo,” he continued. “It makes me ill. It makes me sick to my stomach to think that there could be something that calls into question… one of my favorite Olympic moments in history, that women’s team winning that gold medal against all odds in COVID restrictions.”

Amid pending investigations from FIFA, the IOC and Canada Soccer, officials have not outwardly expressed a pattern of spying but they have pointed to multiple instances.

Blue said there was also an incident involving the men’s national team at Copa América. He said it was his understanding that it did not have an impact on the competitive integrity of the match but would not offer details.

He added that the players on the women’s team were not involved in any unethical behavior themselves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

