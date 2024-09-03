Canadian Paralympian wants to be treated like elite athlete: ‘Not your inspiration porn’

The Paralympic Games are in the final stretch this week with China maintaining a comfortable lead in gold medals and total medals over Great Britain and the United States.

Canada has 12 medals in total as of Tuesday – two gold, four silver and six bronze. While sports fans tune in to watch the events in Paris, one Canadian Olympian wanted to remind the world to appreciate Paralympians for the elite athletes that they are.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allison Lang’s message was sent in an opinion column on Today.com. Lang, who is a sitting volleyball player, explained that being a Paralympian “isn’t less impressive” than being an Olympian and fired back at some of the comments she’s seen on social media.

“Another comment I see people saying is: ‘If they can do that with no legs, then I have no excuse not to go for my run.’ I shared my thoughts on this on social media, noting that Paralympians are not your inspiration porn,” Lang said.

“These comments make us feel less than other people. Paralympians are elite athletes. I hope to educate people so that when they watch the Paralympics, they see we’re not just inspirational — we’re also aspirational. It’s great to feel inspired by incredible athletic achievements. That’s what the Olympics and Paralympics are all about. Be inspired by our accomplishments, not by our existence.”

Lang also tried to dispel beliefs that she is considered to be an “ableist,” and she winces at comments made by some in her everyday life.

PARALYMPIAN WHO WAS HIT BY A CAR LAST WEEK WINS GOLD, YEARS AFTER AFGHANISTAN WAR INJURY

“Once an older woman told me how inspiring it was that I lived independently,” she said. “I know she was likely coming from a place of kindness, but when you say disabled people are inspiring for doing everyday tasks that able-bodied people do, it dehumanizes us. We don’t want people to look at us like that.”

The Paralympics run through Sept. 8.

American Paralympian Ezra Frech implored fans to watch the athletes participating in the Games and expressed a similar notion to Lang’s when he spoke to Fox News Digital in June.

“I would hope that the average American or average [viewer] recognizes how elite some of these sports are,” Frech said. “People get confused and sometimes feel sorry for some of the athletes. There is no place for pity in the Paralympic Games. These are the best athletes on the planet. They just happen to have a physical disability.

“If you want to tune in and watch high, high, high-level sport, that’s what you tune in to watch the Paralympic Games for. It’s not a sob story, it’s not a pity party. These are the best athletes on the planet competing against one another. And that’s what I hope people take away from the Paralympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Of course, it’s going to be inspiring. Of course, it’s going to be jaw-dropping and shocking and amazing, the same way any other sporting event is. But by no means do you watch the Paralympic Games to feel sorry for athletes. This is elite sport.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.