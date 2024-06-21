Canadian track star Andre De Grasse embraces veteran status ahead of 3rd Olympic Games

Canadian track star Andre De Grasse is headed toward what will be his third Olympic Games when he travels to Paris next month, but unlike the other times, he enters the competition feeling like a veteran.

De Grasse, 29, is a six-time Olympic medalist. As a “rookie” in his first Olympics, he earned three medals for Team Canada at the 2016 Games in Rio, becoming the first Canadian athlete to medal in all three sprint events.

In Tokyo, he would add three more medals to his trophy collection – including his first gold in the men’s 200m sprint.

“It really just kind of shows all the hardwork and dedication and sacrifice,” De Grasse told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Going into my first Games, I was super excited to [earn] a bronze medal and a silver medal, but I knew I had more work to do.”

De Grasse said his goal was to bring home the gold before he finished his career. Having already done that, the goalpost has moved.

“I’m hoping to defend that title.”

De Grasse said he finally feels like a “veteran,” something his resume certainly backs up. With six medals, he is Canada’s most decorated male summer Olympic medalist and second all-time.

Speaking on behalf of Invisalign ahead of Canada’s Olympic trials beginning next week, De Grasse expressed confidence in his training.

Earlier this week, De Grasse ran a season-best 10.00 seconds in the men’s 100m sprint at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland to match the entry standard for Paris. It was his fastest time since he recorded his personal best of 9.89 in 2021.

“I kind of just take all the good things from it, and now I can go back and look at the race and look at with my coach and my team and just say, ‘Okay, here’s some of the things that I did wrong and, and some of the things that I can improve on.’ But, overall, I think it was a good race. And it’s put me in the right direction now for my Olympic trials next week in Montreal.”

