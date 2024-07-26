Canadian women’s soccer coach removed from Olympics after drone controversy

The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women’s national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games after staffers allegedly used a drone to spy on an opponent.

Two Canadian team staffers, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi, were “sent home immediately” for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

Canada beat New Zealand, 2-1, Thursday.

Priestman, who has denied involvement, initially volunteered to step away from the club prior to the committee’s decision.

It isn’t just the New Zealand incident in question, however. Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary Kevin Blue said in a COC release that “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Blue added that Priestman was suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.

Lombardi, 43, was arrested for flying a drone over Auguste Dury Stadium Monday and filming two closed-door New Zealand training sessions. He then admitted to the charges and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

The COC identified Lombardi as “an unaccredited analyst with Canada Soccer.”

“The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair play, and we are shocked and disappointed,” the COC said in a statement. We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee.”

Priestman was hired in November 2020 to succeed Kenneth Heiner-Møller and had been working on a rolling contract. She led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics, but the team was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s Women’s World Cup.

She said in her initial statement she was “ultimately responsible for conduct in our program.”

She’s coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Canada is in Group A along with host country France and Colombia.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

