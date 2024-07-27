Canadian women’s soccer team penalized in Olympics for drone spying scandal

The Canadian women’s soccer team was dealt a heavy blow Saturday after FIFA announced the women’s national team would be deducted six points from the standings in the Paris Olympics after staffers were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand during closed-door training sessions.

Following its investigation, the FIFA Appeal Committee announced the Canadian Soccer Association was responsible for failing to ensure its staff members were in compliance with Olympic rules.

“CSA was found responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with its failure to ensure the compliance of its participating officials of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024 Final Competition (OFT) with the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites,” the statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The officials were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage in the scope of the OFT.”

​​Head coach Bev Priestman was removed from her position Thursday night after two staff members were sent home from Paris when an investigation found that analyst Joseph Lombardi had allegedly used a drone to spy on New Zealand’s practice sessions.

CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE SAYS SPYING SCANDAL ‘COULD TARNISH’ WOMEN’S TOKYO GOLD MEDAL

The revelation that there may have been previous unethical recordings of opponents comes amid Canada’s pursuit of a title defense in the Olympics. The women’s team won gold in Tokyo and won its first match against New Zealand Thursday before Priestman’s dismissal.

FIFA said Saturday that Priestman, Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander were banned “from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of one year.” Canada Soccer was also fined $226,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canada Soccer can appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The points deduction, if upheld by the CAS judges, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament, but it could mean the team must win all three games in Group A to advance with three points, likely as a runner-up in the standings.

Canada’s next match is Sunday against France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.