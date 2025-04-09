Canucks shock Stars with 3 goals in final minute, OT win

The Vancouver Canucks woke up late during their game against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night, and their Western Conference opponent paid the price.

The Stars had already clinched a playoff spot and had hopes of catching the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division. The Canucks, whose playoff hopes were already on the ropes, were set to hit a major roadblock with another defeat.

Vancouver trailed 5-2 with one minute left in the third period. Somehow, their fortunes changed rather quickly.

Aatu Raty got one past Casey DeSmith to make it a two-goal game. Moments later, Pius Suter added more pressure on Dallas with a goal of his own. Suter followed up with another score with seven seconds remaining in regulation.

Just like that, the game was tied.

Vancouver’s momentum continued to build in the overtime period, and nearly four minutes into the extra frame, Kiefer Sherwood scored his 18th goal of the season to give the Canucks the victory. Sherwood took a pass from Connor Garland from behind the net to deliver the game-winning goal.

The Canucks won 6-5.

“Says a lot about the group,” Sherwood said. “‘Gar’ just made an absolute crazy play. Kind of felt like slow motion, got his head up and put it on my tape.”

Vancouver became the first NHL team to score three times in the final minute of regulation. Each score came without their goalie on the ice.

“That’s got to be one up there,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “I loved the fight, obviously, in the third period. To do that is a character win for a lot of guys, for the team.

“My son texted me – ‘You looked like last year’s team in the third.’”

The Canucks won the Pacific Division last year but have nearly fallen out of playoff contention altogether. The team is 36-29-13 with 85 points.

The Stars are four points behind the Jets for the top spot in the Central Division.

Stars captain Jamie Benn called the loss “unacceptable.”

“That game should have been wrapped up,” Benn said. “We should have found a way to get it done there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.