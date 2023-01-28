Car in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, employees was ‘not for personal use,’ officials say

University of Georgia athletic department officials confirmed the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a football player and an employee was to be used strictly for recruiting activities

In a statement, a Georgia Athletic Association spokesperson said the SUV was not meant for any extracurricular actives and use of the car for personal reasons was “strictly prohibited.”

Offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy were killed several hours after the Bulldogs ended a parade celebrating the program’s second straight national title.

LeCroy worked in the recruiting department and was driving the SUV at the time of the accident. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and staff member Victoria Bowles were also inside the vehicle at the time.

McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, suffered minor injuries. Bowles was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.

Earlier this week, Josh Brooks, Georgia’s athletic director, confirmed no one in the vehicle was engaged in athletic department duties at the time.

“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only,” the athletic association said in Saturday’s statement.

School officials added that the car was being rented and should have been returned.

“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties,” the school said.

“Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”

The crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. not far from Georgia’s campus. According to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke Police Department, the SUV struck a power pole and a second utility pole, cutting it in half.

The car spun out, striking several trees and another parked car before eventually coming to rest.

Police listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash. Willock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators,” the athletic association statement said. “Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.