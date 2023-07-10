Cara Delevingne has awkward moment with F1 reporter at British Grand Prix

Formula One broadcaster Martin Brundle made the rounds at the British Grand Prix on Sunday before Max Verstappen picked up another victory on the circuit this season and had a strange interaction with model-actress Cara Delevingne.

Brundle approached Delevingne and introduced himself as a broadcaster for Sky F1, but Delevingne said “No” a few times. Brundle said that anyone who is on the grid is expected to be open for random interviews when he or someone approached them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Delevingne smiled as she politely declined.

“I’m sure it would’ve been extremely interesting,” Brundle appeared to say sarcastically as he walked away from her.

She later defended herself on social media.

“I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx,” she tweeted.

Brundle, a former F1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans racer, has been a broadcaster for the top-flight international racing series since the late 1990s and is highly regarded in his field.

NASCAR’S BUBBA WALLACE TAKES AIM AT THOSE UNWILLING TO CHANGE AS SPORT UPS INCLUSIVENESS, WELCOMING EFFORTS

But he hasn’t come without some hiccups.

Last year in Miami, Brundle become the butt of a joke when he confused then-Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The two would reunite this year to talk through last year’s blunder.

In 2021, Brundle approached hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion on the grid in Texas. One of her bodyguards tried to push him away as he asked an innocuous question about whether she had a freestyle verse about the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident led to a change in F1 as celebrities were then barred from having bodyguards escort them on the gird.