Cardinals’ Budda Baker stunned over comparison of Biden COVID infection to Trump assassination attempt

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is encouraging voters to do their “research” after being stunned by MSNBC host Joy Reid’s suggestion that President Joe Biden recovering from COVID-19 is a “sign of strength” similar to former President Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

The six-time Pro Bowler shared the clip on social media Wednesday, adding that it “takes the cake.”

“Okay this is the last one for the day. Just please do your research this year. Don’t let anybody steer you away just do the research yourself and make a decision,” he wrote in a post on X.

“This one right here takes the cake. A man that gets almost assassinated by [a] bullet vs a man that gets Covid. Lord please no WWIII.”

During MSNBC’s live coverage of the Republican National Convention, Reid appeared to liken the assassination attempt on Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend to the recent news that Biden contracted COVID-19.

Reid said that just as the media is portraying Trump returning to the campaign trail as a “sign of strength,” the same should be said for Biden once he returns from isolation.

“This current President of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn’t that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn’t that exactly the same?,” Reid said.

Baker, 28, seemingly received a negative response to his take, but he doubled down in another post on X.

“Mad cause I don’t agree that Covid 19 and getting shot by a bullet is the same thing. Crazy world we live in. Beauty of America is you’re entitled to your own opinion though. Keep it pushin.”

One person was killed, and two others were injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was later identified as the shooter, opened fire less than 10 minutes after Trump began speaking on Saturday. The former president was shot in the ear, and the shooter was then shot dead.

Trump appeared at the RNC in Milwaukee this week. He will give a speech on the final night Thursday where he is expected to formally accept the GOP presidential nomination.

Fox News’ Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

