Cardinals fire assistant coach after he allegedly groped woman in Mexico City: report

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly fired assistant coach Sean Kugler after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The incident involving Kugler was alerted to Mexican authorities, who then told the Cardinals, ESPN reported. Arizona arrived in Mexico City on Saturday and the alleged incident occurred Sunday.

Kugler, 56, joined Kliff Kingsbury’s staff as an offensive line coach in 2019. The Cardinals’ head coach revealed to the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that Kugler was fired after an incident and sent home.

“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” he told the outlet. “It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

According to ESPN, Kugler was the second coach to be accused of assaulting a woman in the last year.

James Saxon turned himself in to Indiana police after he was accused of assaulting a woman in her home in May. He was reportedly still with the Cardinals until his arrest was made public in August. He resigned from the role in October and received a suspended one-year sentence and was given one-year probation.

Arizona lost to San Francisco on Monday night 38-10.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.