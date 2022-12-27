Cardinals’ JJ Watt to retire from the NFL after 12 seasons: ‘It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure’

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is retiring from the NFL following an illustrious 12-year career.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner took to social media on Tuesday to announce his decision to retire at the end of the Cardinals’ regular season.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game,” Watt said of his two-month-old son, Koa James Watt. “My last ever NFL home game.”

He continued, “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

In 14 games this season, Watt recorded 33 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He revealed in early October that he needed his heart shocked back into rhythm after his heart went into atrial fibrillation.

Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals following a 10-year career with the Houston Texans.

The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Watt’s final two games of the season will be against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 8.

