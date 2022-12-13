Cardinals’ Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with non-contact injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had to be carted off the field after just the third play from scrimmage against the New England Patriots.

Running out of the pocket to his right, Murray looked to juke a Patriots defender closing in and immediately hit the turf after trying to make a cut, suffering a non-contact injury that had him in considerable pain.

After being evaluated on the field, Murray was moved to the cart where his entire team consoled him as he put a towel over his head in clear disappointment.

Colt McCoy came into the game. The team said Murray was questionable to return and then was later ruled out.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Cardinals, who come into this game at 4-8. But it would certainly be rock bottom if their franchise quarterback, who just signed a five-year, $230 million extension prior to this season, is out for the season.

By Murray’s reaction and the ESPN broadcast saying he was sobbing after he was carted off the field, it looks like that could be a possible scenario.

This isn’t the first injury for Murray this season, as he was forced to miss two games recently because of a hamstring strain. But even when on the field, Murray hasn’t been his normal self.

The former first overall pick was 3-7 as a starter on the year entering Monday night, throwing for 2,359 yards with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also owned an 87.1 quarterback rating, which is his worst mark of his career.

All the Cardinals’ struggles this season can’t fall on Murray’s shoulders, as fingers can be pointed in multiple directions. Being that the Cardinals did give him a lucrative extension, though, Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have gotten most of the flak from fans.

Murray hasn’t been able to play a full season since his sophomore campaign in 2020, when he threw for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 11 rushing scores as well.