Cardinals’ Kyler Murray teased over odd piece of football equipment at training camp

Kyler Murray may be able to avoid defenses for a few more weeks as he recovers from a torn ACL, but he was unable to sidestep criticism over his practice outfit.

Murray was seen wearing what appeared to be a sports bra while at training camp. The photo went viral across X, the company formerly known as Twitter, though he’d been wearing the piece of practice gear even before the team’s first preseason game.

The star quarterback faced mocking on social media.

The piece of equipment was actually a vest from Catapult Sports. The company explains on its website what the piece of equipment is designed to do. Murray isn’t the only athlete who wears one.

“They are wearing a GPS vest that just happens to look like a sports bra. The vest is designed to hold a pod between the shoulder blades that contains a 10Hz GPS, an accelerometer and a magnetometer,” the company says. “These GPS devices are able to capture over 1250 data points per second to measure how much and how hard the players are working, and players and coaches are able to analyze data such as total distance, top speed, number of sprints, sprint distance, power, load, intensity, and more.”

Frank Costanza’s mind would be blown.

Catapult Sports says the sports bra shape holds the pod in an “optimal position” so the key data points can be tracked. They also call it the “safest place” to put in any contact sport.

Murray’s return date isn’t set in stone. He will be playing for a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon and will have new receiving targets as the Arizona Cardinals made some changes in the offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,369 yards and 14 touchdown passes last season.