Cardinals’ Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding after reportedly driving 126 mph

 

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown pled guilty to a criminal speeding charge in an Arizona court Wednesday for driving 126 in a 65-mph zone.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was arrested in August in north Phoenix and later released.

Brown faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a year of probation. He must pay a $500 fine.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports notes Brown’s initial plan was to plea not guilty, but he had second thoughts.

Arizona laws say anything over 20 mph above a posted speed limit is criminal speeding. It is a misdemeanor.

The 25-year-old had 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona this year.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during a game at State Farm Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.
(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals finished 4-13 in a disappointing season after making the playoffs in 2021. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after the regular season ended.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals’ first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass in front of Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona picked up his fifth-year option last April, so he will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

 