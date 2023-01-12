Cardinals ‘plan on’ trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins: report

The Arizona Cardinals may not be close to finishing shaking up their locker room.

A recent report says the Cardinals plan on trading five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

TheScore notes that owner Michael Bidwell will express the idea to his potential general manager candidates.

Hopkins is owed $34 million-plus over the next two seasons – he missed the first six games this season due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension.

The 30-year-old was traded to Arizona before the 2020 seasons after spending his first seven years with the Houston Texans, where he racked up five seasons of at least 1,100 yards.

In his 10-year career, he’s made three All-Pro First-teams and two Second-teams. But combined with his suspension this season and injuries in each of the last two years, he’s amassed just 106 catches for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two seasons.

However, when he’s on the field, he’s still dominant – those numbers are in his last 19 games, which equates to just over a full season.

In nine games played this year, his full-season pace was 120 catches for 1,354 yards and five scores. In fact, his 717 receiving yards this season led the team, despite missing almost half the season.

Hopkins missed the Cards’ final two games due to a knee injury. He has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to approve the move.

The Cardinals seem to be making big changes after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four years on Monday, while general manager Steve Keim stepped down.