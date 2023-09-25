Cardinals pull off massive upset over Cowboys

The NFL has its biggest upset of the season so far – and lots of people are out of their survivor pools.

The Arizona Cardinals were double-digit underdogs entering Sunday, but the sportsbooks got this one way wrong.

The Cards, who seem to be actively tanking, took down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 28-16.

The Cowboys entered the day as one of the league’s powerhouses after a 40-0 win over the New York Giants and a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets in the first two weeks of the season. But they got out of the gates slowly and were never able to recover.

Just like last week, the first half was all Cardinals, and a 62-yard field goal by Matt Prater to end the half put the birds up 21-10. They only allowed a field goal in the third, putting them in prime position for one of the most unlikely victories you’ll see all season.

The Cowboys missed a 4th-and-goal late in the third, and when it came around in the fourth, they opted for the field goal to cut their deficit to five. However, after a huge 69-yard gain, the Cards found the end zone again and went up by 12.

The Cowboys had goal-to-go, but Dak Prescott threw an interception in the end zone for a touchback that essentially iced the game.

Joshua Dobbs completed 17 of his 21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals while James Conner and Rondale Moore each had a rushing score.

Prescott went 25-for-40 with a touchdown and the late pick.

The 2-1 Cowboys host the 1-2 New England Patriots next week while the Cardinals, fresh off their first victory of the season, face the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West matchup.