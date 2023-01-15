Cardinals WR A.J. Green’s Atlanta-area home burglarized, police searching for suspect: report

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s Georgia home was burglarized Friday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

It is unclear what items were stolen from Green’s Roswell, Georgia, home, but authorities are taking inventory.

Law enforcement officials also said the suspect triggered the security system. Roswell is located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Green and his family were not home at the time of the intrusion, police told TMZ Sports.

Police responded to the house around 8 p.m. and are reviewing security cameras to see if any images of the burglar were captured.

TMZ obtained video showing several police vehicles with flashing lights outside the Georgia property.

According to TMZ Sports, Green’s 4-bedroom, 4-bath home spans 5,100 square feet and sits on about 2.7 acres.

Before he was drafted in the first-round of the 2011 draft, Green was a star player for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2008 to 2010.

Green just finished his second season with the Cardinals after spending 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Green caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. He had 24 receptions for 236 yards in 15 games in 2022.

Arizona just finished a disappointing season in which they lost seven straight games to close the year and missed the playoffs. The team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after the 4-13 campaign.