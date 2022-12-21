Carlos Correa agrees to $315M deal with New York Mets after contract with San Francisco Giants falls through

Free agent Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets, a week after the 28-year-old and the San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract, according to a report.

Jon Heyman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post, reported the confusing switch early Wednesday morning, the day after a medical issue was detected in Correa’s physical.

“Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years,” Heyman reported.

The Bay Area team was set to introduce Correa’s arrival during a press conference Tuesday, but postponed the announcement three hours before it was to take place without explanation, the Associated Press reported.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS, CARLOS CORREA AGREE TO MASSIVE 13-YEAR, $350 MILLION CONTRACT: REPORTS

Correa, a premier shortstop who won a Platinum Glove in 2021, was one of the last remaining major league stars on the free agent market before the San Francisco deal was announced on Dec. 13.

It was later learned that a medical issue was detected in Correa’s physical and his Giants deal fell through.

He has now agreed to play third base in a separate deal with the Mets, sparking some confusion online.

Heyman reported Correa will have to undergo another physical with the Mets before a deal is finalized.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after he announced he was leaving the Houston Astros.

He then signed a $105.3 million, 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. The agreement allowed him an option to leave after one year and $35.1 million and again try his hand at free agency.

The two-time All-star exercised this option and terminated his deal.



next



prev



CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Correa’s contract with the Giants would have been the fourth-largest in baseball history, trailing only Mike Trout, who got a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts, who signed a $365 million, 12-year agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge, who received $360 million over nine years..

Correa was the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year and has a .279 career average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has also thrived in the postseason, scoring 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.