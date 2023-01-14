Carlos Correa reveals what kept Giants, Mets from signing him

Carlos Correa had a busy offseason.

He agreed to deals with three teams. He can only play for one, of course, and that will be the Minnesota Twins.

Correa initially agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. However, after a doctor working for the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical, that deal fell through, and the New York Mets pounced.

They then reportedly agreed to pay him $315 million over the next dozen years and slide him to third base.

There was just one problem: The Mets sought advice from the same doctor that the NL West club had used, according to Correa.

“The Giants used an ankle specialist who didn’t pass me,” Correa told The Athletic. “Then the Mets used the same specialist, who obviously wasn’t going to pass me. He had already given an opinion to another team about my ankle. He was not going to change that. He was going to stand by what he was saying, of course, because that is what he believed.”

The problem with the physical stems from a rod in Correa’s ankle from 2014 surgery. Correa’s deal with the Mets never reached the finish line after much back-and-forth. The Mets were willing to guarantee Correa $157.5 million over the first six years of their proposed contract.

The Twins and Correa eventually agreed on a deal, but Minnesota was not willing to give Correa as long a deal. They will have Correa for half as long as the shortstop would have been under contract with the Mets.

Correa, 28, signed a six-year pact worth $200 million.

“We did have other ankle specialists look at it and say it was going to be fine,” Correa said. But the one doctor used by the Giants and Mets “never touched me or seen me or done a test on me.”

The shortstop has been placed on the injured list seven times in his eight-year career, but never for his ankle, and he has played at least 140 games just twice in his career (2016, 2021). The 28-year-old played in 136 games last season because of two trips to the injured list.

Correa is a .279 career hitter with an .836 OPS and a Gold Glove Award in 2021. He also won the Platinum Glove in the AL.

In the postseason, he has hit .272 with an .849 OPS, blasting 18 homers and driving in 59 runs in 79 games. Last season with the Twins, Correa hit .291 to go along with an on-base percentage of .366. He also slugged 22 home runs and drove in 64.