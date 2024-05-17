Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell refutes report suggesting he grew frustrated with teammates

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ quest for an NBA championship came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating Cleveland in Game 5 of the second round playoff series.

Shortly after the Cavs playoff exit, a report from Cleveland.com suggested that four-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell “grew frustrated with some teammates’ lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness, and a willingness to listen.”

The report comes amid rumors that Mitchell could have played his final game in a Cavaliers uniform. The 27-year-old guard has a player option for the 2025-26 season. He is scheduled to earn an estimated $35.4 million during the 2024-25 season.

However, on Thursday, Mitchell attempted to debunk the idea that he was irritated with his teammates. “Yeah aight [cap] I’m sick of y’all sometimes!,” he wrote on X.

Mitchell has not pubically commented on his plans beyond this year. In March, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recently expressed belief Mitchell would sign a contract extension with the team.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.”

Mitchell took a more measured approach when he responded to Gilbert’s comments. “I got a lot of things to focus on outside of that right now to be honest,” he told reporters at the time.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Mitchell is eligible to sign a four-year extension this summer. The contract could be worth up to an estimated $200 million.

“I’ll handle that when it comes,” Mitchell said in late March in reference to extension talks.

Cleveland acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade shortly before the 2022-23 season.

JB Bickerstaff has been the Cavaliers head coach for the past five seasons, but the team’s latest playoffs exit has sparked some speculation about his job security.

Ohio native and former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James returned to Cleveland earlier this week and sat courtside during Game 4. Mitchelll did not play in that game due to injury. James led the Cavs to the first NBA championship in franchise history in 2016.

