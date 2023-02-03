Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected after brouhaha breaks out

A shot downstairs led to some pushing and shoving between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Dillon Brooks appeared to strike Donovan Mitchell below the belt, leading the Cavs guard to launch the basketball at him from point-blank range.

It’s unclear if punches were thrown, but the two wrestled each other to the floor, however not before fellow players and coaches tried to separate the two.

Both players were ejected from the game.

The game had been physical all night, and words were exchanged again a few minutes later. But Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he didn’t want to get involved in the Grizzlies’ “games.”

“The Dillon Brooks play is what it is. Guys have to stand up for themselves,” Bickerstaff told the TNT broadcast after the third quarter. “We have to make sure we keep our composure and keep fighting through it.”

Thursday marked the second meeting between the two teams – the Grizzlies won back on Jan. 18, 115-114.

Mitchell was a conference rival of Memphis when he was a member of the Utah Jazz, and he has certainly had the Grizzlies’ number – Mitchell is 10-4 against Memphis in his career, and 8-2 in games where Brooks has played.

Brooks had nine points, two rebounds, and an assist before getting ejected, while Mitchell had six points, four boards, and three assists.