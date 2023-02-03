Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell rips Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks after low blow: ‘That’s just who he is’

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell took a shot to the groin area against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night.

He fired back with his own shots at the podium after the game.

Mitchell was ejected in the third quarter after throwing the basketball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who hit the Cavs’ guard in the groin after falling to the ground following a missed layup.

Brooks and Mitchell wrestled to the floor before both were thrown out of the game.

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell said of Brooks after the game when asked if he felt it was a cheap shot. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his a– for years. Playoffs, regular season. And the one game he does an (alright) job on me today, he decides to do something like that.

“There’s no place for that in the game. And you have to protect yourself at the end of the day. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Following Cleveland’s 128-113 win, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Brooks’ move a dirty play.

“That was a cheap shot in multiple ways,” Bickerstaff said when asked about the altercation.

“A guy should have the right to stand up for himself. I thought Donovan did that. I’m proud of our guys. We don’t have those guys that start s—, but we have guys that don’t run from s—. And you have to in this league. You have to stand up for yourself. That’s what he did, and his teammates had his back.”

Brooks declined to address the altercation following the loss, the seventh loss in eight games for Memphis.