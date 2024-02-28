Cavs’ Max Strus nails 59-foot game-winning shot to shock Mavericks

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus averages nearly three made 3-pointers per game, and the most crucial make of the season came Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The sequence began with 8.3 seconds remaining in the game and Dallas in-bounding the ball from the far sideline. Luka Doncic recovered a loose ball and found P.J. Washington under the basket for an easy lay-up and a one-point lead with 2.6 seconds left on the clock.

Strus took the ball out of bounds. He passed it to Evan Mobley before receiving it back. From 59-feet, Stus launched a desperate prayer toward the basket.

And it went in.

Strus’ Cavaliers teammates mobbed him after the shot as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was jubilant. Cleveland won the game 121-119.

Strus said afterward he knew he had to get the ball up in the air and knew the ball was going to go into the basket as it left his hands.

“The last five felt pretty good,” he said. “I felt a rhythm, and it’s fun when you do that. Every time I shot it, I felt like it was going in, and it was. Same with the last one.”

Donovan Mitchell added 31 points to Strus’ 21.

“Man, just to see it go through, especially what he did for us in the fourth, it had to be him, too,” Mitchell said. “You dream of a shot like that. So for him to get that after what he did for us, the whole fourth quarter, man.”

Strus’ game-winner is the second-longest game-winner in the 3-point era. Devonte Graham made a 61-foot 3-pointer for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the win, Cleveland improved to 38-19 with a slight edge over the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas fell to 33-25 and are eighth in the Western Conference.

“What he did tonight was absolutely ridiculous to come back in that fourth quarter for us to be down the way we were,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But that’s who Max is. And it’s as simple sometimes as chasing down a loose ball or making an extra rotation. Max never quits and we were down and he had the same mentality.

“He wasn’t going to quit and he just kept making play after play after play on both ends.”

