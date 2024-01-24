Cavs’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson was suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program, the league said on Tuesday.

Thompson will be suspended without pay after he tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, according to the NBA. Thompson’s suspension begins Wednesday when the Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone and SARM LGD-4033 is a drug commonly used by body builders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers fully support the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, and we are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson,” the team said. “His time away from game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension.”

The veteran NBA player is in the middle of his second stint with the Cavaliers. He played in 36 games and is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He’s not exactly the same prolific rebounder he was during his first nine seasons with Cleveland, but has still given the team solid minutes.

In between stints with the Cavaliers, Thomspon played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. He rejoined Cleveland before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Cavaliers are 26-15 this season and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is about three games behind the Bucks for first in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers will have some key decisions to make before the NBA trade deadline. Teams will likely be trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell for the stretch run of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

