CBS analyst recalls time Shedeur Sanders missed pregame obligation with network

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Negative reports about Shedeur Sanders are continuing to come to light.

The former Colorado quarterback fell all the way to the fifth round of last week’s NFL Draft after once being considered a top 5 overall selection.

In the days leading up to the draft, reports circulated about Sanders’ attitude with coaches.

One said Sanders’ formal interview was “the worst,” adding the quarterback was “entitled.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other reports have said Sanders appeared disinterested in some meetings, notably with the New York Giants.

Now that the draft has come and gone, one CBS analyst recalled when Sanders skipped out on something he was “supposed to be doing.”

Star players, normally quarterbacks, and coaches often meet with broadcasters in the days leading up to a game, but before a game against Colorado State, Sanders skipped one of those meetings, according to CBS’ Ross Tucker.

ABDUL CARTER WHIFFS ON ANOTHER GIANTS LEGEND’S NUMBER: ‘JUST MY LAST NAME ON MY JERSEY’

Tucker said Sanders was initially supposed to speak with CBS on a Wednesday, but it was pushed back two days because he was getting treatment for an injury. But he never showed up to the rescheduled meeting.

“We weren’t really given a reason, but we did not talk to Shedeur at the production meetings, which, as you know, starting quarterback, especially high-profile player like that, very unusual. I walk out of the hotel, and there’s a pickup truck in front of the hotel, and Shedeur is just sitting in the back of the pickup truck,” Tucker said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“It just made me wonder. People asked me, NFL people asked me after that game, ‘What did you think of Shedeur?’ And I said, ‘I didn’t get to talk to him.’ Maybe he’s the greatest kid ever, maybe he’s a bad kid. I don’t know. But I told them the story, and they just kind of nodded their head.

“And it just made me wonder how many stories are there like that in which Shedeur did things that were not customary. He did things non-traditionally. It certainly seemed like that was the deal with a lot of the combine interviews and meetings with teams. And especially at that position, I think it makes them very nervous that already in college he was getting out of things that you’re supposed to be doing. What’s he gonna be like if he’s a first-round pick in the NFL Draft?”

Sanders was drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns. His slide in the draft began after the New York Giants traded up to 25 to select Jaxson Dart. Then, on day two, three other quarterbacks — Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel — were all taken. Gabriel also went to the Browns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland also has Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in its quarterback room.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.