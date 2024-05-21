Celtics great Paul Pierce stomps Jalen Brunson Knicks jersey after New York’s Game 7 loss

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce took one more shot at the New York Knicks on Sunday following their Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Pierce posted a video on social media showing himself stomping on a Jalen Brunson jersey.

“What you say, homie? Y’all talking? Y’all still talking? Can’t believe you, huh. What you say? Y’all still talking? Nah, get outta here,” he was heard saying in the clip.

It’s unclear what Pierce was upset about. The Knicks tried to play through a massive number of injuries, which kept Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson sidelined. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby were injured during the Pacers series and Brunson broke his hand in the 130-109 loss in Game 7.

Anunoby played sparingly through a hamstring injury. Hart played most of the game hampered by an abdominal strain.

“Extremely proud of what we did this season,” Hart told reporters, via SNY TV. “Through all the injuries we continued to fight, we didn’t make excuses, and I’m happy with that. We gave everything and we’re building something. That’s something hopeful. This offseason everyone get in the gym, get better.

“We got better, we built off last year and next year we’re gonna build off this.”

Reggie Miller also came after the Knicks in an Instagram post.

“When the series CHANGED!!” Miller wrote. “Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!! #PacersKnicksRivalryLives #GodDontLikeUgly.”

Brunson said afterward, “”I’m proud of what we were able to do this year and the way we fought.”

“Obviously, the outcome is not what we wanted.”

