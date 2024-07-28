Celtics’ Jaylen Brown fires back at USA Basketball exec over ‘conspiracy theory’ jab

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown fired back at USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill after the former NBA guard took a shot at the champion over the decision to overlook him for the Paris team.

Team USA inserted Brown’s Celtics teammate Derrick White onto the Olympics roster after Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill said on “The Dan Patrick Show” that it was a “basketball decision” to keep Brown off the roster.

“I spoke to his agent. I don’t know if that was before or after things went out on Twitter, but yeah, I think this idea that there’s a conspiracy theory,” Hill said. “I always love a good conspiracy theory, but it was really truly a basketball decision and these are tough decisions.

“But having gone through this with the FIBA competition, you want to find the right balance and the right pieces on the court that we needed.”

Brown said he was disappointed in Hill’s remarks.

PARIS 2024 OFFICIAL BELIEVES OPENING CEREMONY GOAL OF SHOWING COMMUNITY TOLERANCE WAS ACHIEVED DESPITE FUROR

“grant hill calling me a conspiracy theorist is disappointing I’ve been a VP since I was 21 years old I have a great understanding,” Brown wrote on X.

Brown has suggested that his past comments about Nike have contributed to him being snubbed from the team.

“I do for sure,” he told The Athletic. “There will be more stuff to come with that. As of now, I’m not gonna comment on it.”

Brown added that he wasn’t surprised and was happy for White.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA started its pursuit of a gold medal against Serbia on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.