Celtics’ Jaylen Brown sticks with Donda Sports despite Ye controversy, disavows rapper’s remarks

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has no plans to leave Donda Sports despite the controversy its founder, Kanye West, has caused over the last couple of weeks.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, drew ire for antisemitic comments and caused an uproar when he posed in a “White Lives Matter” shirt with political commentator Candace Owens. While some of Ye’s business partnerships have been under review, Brown said he’s sticking with the rapper’s agency but didn’t condone any of the statements he’s made.

“First, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” Brown told the Boston Globe. “I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Donda Sports “was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s career,” the agency said in February upon its inception. Antonio Brown, another embattled superstar athlete, was named president and was seen with Ye at Super Bowl LVI.

The Boston Globe noted that Brown’s basketball and other NBA business is handled by his agent Jason Glushon.

Jaylen Brown said he was more interested of what he said Donda Sports represented to him instead of the remarks Ye made. He told the Boston Globe, “The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that.”

He made clear he didn’t “condone” Ye’s remarks.

“Like I said, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward a group of people,” he said. “I will continue to be a member of my community, uplift my community through my work and what I’ve done throughout my career, and I’m going to continue to do that work.”

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald also signed with Donda Sports at its inception.

Ye doubled down on his antisemitic comments earlier this month, saying he was glad he “crossed the line.”