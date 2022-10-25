Celtics’ Marcus Smart accidentally throws ball at ref’s head twice

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will always go out of his way to make good defensive plays, and he doesn’t care who gets in his way.

Even a referee.

Playing against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Smart deflected a pass from DeMar DeRozan to Zach LaVine, and instead of going out of bounds, the ball hit off referee Marc Davis’s head and stayed in.

Smart, recognizing that, sprinted over and tried to keep the ball in bounds. But Davis was once again in the way. Smart bounced it off his head for the second time instead of on the hardwood.

Davis made the call that the ball was out on Smart, and they both smiled as both teams set back up for the inbound pass.

Smart’s Celtics weren’t able to get the win in the game either, as the Bulls picked up a 120-102 victory on their home court.

DeRozan was the team leader in points, finishing the game with 25 as well as five rebounds and five assists. Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls’ point guard, was also feeling himself with 22 points, six boards and two assists.

LaVine added 19 points, while Nikola Vucevic went crazy around the rim, hauling in 23 rebounds and collecting 18 points.

Smart would finish with 11 points, six assists and one rebounds, while Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points and eight boards. Jaylen Brown also had 21 points with six rebounds and two assists.

That was the Bulls’ second win of the season, moving to 2-2 while the Celtics lost their first game of the year and are now 3-1.