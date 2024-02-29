Celtics needled over social media post about Jrue Holiday’s nod to wife, USWNT player Lauren Holiday

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Boston Celtics teased TNT’s announcement of the U.S. men’s national team friendly against Brazil later this summer by sharing a snap of Jrue Holiday sporting a No. 12 jersey ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

But the post received pushback online after the Celtics’ social media team seemed to leave out one important detail.

The jersey, which was from the USMNT, was a nod to Holiday’s wife Lauren Holiday, who wore that number throughout her legendary career with the women’s national team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The post shared to X said, “Reppin @USMNT tonight,” but failed to mention the obvious reference to the significance of the jersey number.

Several social media users, including current USWNT star Alex Morgan, called out the team.

“Let me help you out with this – @USWNT.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER LEGEND CARLI LLOYD SAYS NO ONE FEARS US NATIONAL TEAM: ‘WHOLE WORLD HAS CAUGHT UP’

Holiday made clear on his social media who he was representing, tagging his wife in a post on Instagram story that said “S/O to the [GOAT].”

Lauren Holiday shared the Celtics post on Instagram but tagged both the USMNT and the USWNT.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women’s jersey boasts four stars to represent the team’s four World Cup victories, one of which was won during Lauren Holiday’s tenure.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Holiday retired from the National Women’s Soccer League in 2015 and became the first player in NWSL to have her jersey retired.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.