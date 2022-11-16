FOX Sports 

CFP rankings: Top 5 remains the same, Oregon’s loss shakes up 6-10 seeds

 

The top four remained unchanged in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season, all of which are teams still unbeaten.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot after their 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, and TCU held on to the No. 4 spot after taking down the then-18th ranked Texas Longhorns on the road, despite being 7-point underdogs on the sportsbooks.

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021.
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Tennessee also stayed put at the No. 5 spot.

Oregon fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after their loss to then-No. 24 Washington at home. With that, LSU, USC, Alabama, and Clemson each moved up a spot from last week.

The Utah Utes moved up three spots to be the 10th-ranked team in the nation, following their 42-7 win over Stanford – they will face the 12th-ranked Ducks in Oregon on Saturday night.

Here’s how the committee ranked 11-25:

A view of the Georgia Bulldogs flag after a score in the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
(Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, throws the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. N.C. State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

 