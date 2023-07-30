Chandler Smith crashes hard into wall at Xfinity Series race after losing brakes

Chandler Smith suffered a scary crash as the NASCAR Xfinity Series took on Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Smith was speeding down the front stretch and headed into turn one when it appeared he lost his brakes. Smith was forced to drive his No. 16 Chevrolet off the pavement, onto the grass and eventually slammed into the wall on his driver’s side to slow down. He came to a stop in the gravel.

“I was having some brake fade throughout the runs,” Smith said after he exited the infield care center, via Racing News.

“But I didn’t think that I was abusing them by any means that would make them fail on me. Going up the hill on the front stretch, I heard something snap in half. Then, I felt something come off of the car.

“The whole front nose just dropped when that happened. I went to pump the brakes, there was nothing there.”

Kaulig Racing’s Chris Rice said it appeared a rotor exploded off of Smith’s vehicle before he crashed into the wall.

Sam Mayer won the race – the first victory of his Xfinity Series career. He held off Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Riley Herbst.

Smith is fifth in the playoff standings. Hill is first.