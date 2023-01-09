Chargers’ Brandon Staley explains playing starters with playoff spot locked in: ‘These aren’t easy decisions’

The Los Angeles Chargers did not have much to play for on Sunday as they clinched a playoff spot prior to Week 18’s slate of games, and a victory would have only given them a different number in the win column.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took some heat for opting not to rest his starting players, as wide receiver Mike Williams left the 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos with a back injury. Los Angeles was locked into the No. 5 seed ahead of the game after the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“These aren’t easy decisions,” Staley said, via ESPN. “They’re not easy decisions and hindsight is perfect for everybody on the outside, but these games are not easy to manage. They’re not, because you don’t have that many players and we did it to the best of our ability.”

Staley said the game plan was not going to change regardless of whether the Ravens lost or won the game.

“We were trying to compete in the game, and we only have 48 guys on the team that are active for the game,” Staley added. “So we wanted to make sure that they went a good ways in this football game and competed at a high level and then when we felt like it was right for them to get out of the game, then that’s what we were going to do, slowly phase them out so that we could get ready for next week.”

Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. also left the game with injuries.

Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert defended Staley’s decision-making. Allen said it was good for him to keep playing because he missed a bunch of time because of injuries. Herbert said he trusted the front office and the coaching staff to make the right decisions.

Los Angeles is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. It was also the last season they won at least 10 games.