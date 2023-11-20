Chargers’ Brandon Staley snaps at reporter over question about defensive play-calling

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was clearly frustrated with a question about defensive play-calling after the team’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Chargers allowed a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs to give the Packers the three-point lead with 2:33 left. Love had 322 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Staley was asked whether he would consider giving up the play-calling responsibilities on defense, and he snapped at the reporter.

FROM OUTKICK: JOE BURROW DONE FOR SEASON AS AFC NORTH LOSES ITS SECOND STARTING QUARTERBACK THIS WEEK

“I have full confidence in our way of playing,” Staley said, “full confidence in myself as the play-caller and the way that we teach and the way that we scheme – full confidence in that. We’ve got to bring this group together and do it consistently, and that’s where it’s at.”

“You can stop asking that question. I’m going to be calling the defenses, so we’re clear. So, you don’t have to ask that again.”

PACKERS HOLD OFF CHARGERS FOR CLOSE VICTORY

The Chargers also suffered a significant injury on defense. Joey Bosa was carted off the field on the Packers’ opening series and didn’t return. He appeared to have suffered a foot injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles came into the game 4-5 but were 24th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed. The loss dropped them to 4-6, but the defense is something the team needs to address as the season winds down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.