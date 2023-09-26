Chargers’ JC Jackson has warrant out for arrest after failing to appear in court

Los Angeles Chargers safety J.C. Jackson had a warrant issued for his arrest on Monday in Massachusetts after failing to appear in court on Friday for a probation violation hearing, per online court records.

Jackson was supposed to appear in Attleboro District Court after being previously charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding in 2021.

He was a member of the New England Patriots at the time of the charge.

The 27-year-old’s probation violation, according to the hearing notice, was his failure to attend or successfully complete the “Brains at Risk” program as well as failure to pay a $300 fine.

The “Brains at Risk” program is “an awareness and prevention program by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts,” which “links dangerous driving behaviors to the devastating effects of traumatic brain injury.”

Jackson was a healthy scratch by the Chargers on Sunday in their win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Chargers say that Jackson’s warrant had nothing to do with being sidelined in Minneapolis, per The Athletic.

It was a shock to see Jackson benched, however, as he signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency with Los Angeles in 2022.

Jackson has been a starter since joining the Chargers, but he ruptured his patellar tendon in 2022 in just his fifth game with the team.

He started the first two games of the year, securing an interception and three passes defended along with three tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has allowed a touchdown on the six completions he’s let up (13 targets).

Jackson spent four seasons with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Maryland. He earned a Pro Bowl bid and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021 after totaling eight interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, as well as a league-leading 23 passes defended with 58 combined tackles.

Jackson’s status for the Chargers’ Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders is currently unknown.